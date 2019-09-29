$0.53 EPS Expected for WNS (Holdings Limited); Cellectis S.A. – American Depositary Shares (CLLS) Shorts Raised By 46.53%

Analysts expect WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.85% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. WNS’s profit would be $26.53M giving it 27.78 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, WNS’s analysts see -10.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 270,013 shares traded or 79.16% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cellectis S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CLLS) had an increase of 46.53% in short interest. CLLS’s SI was 331,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 46.53% from 226,500 shares previously. With 109,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Cellectis S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s short sellers to cover CLLS’s short positions. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 181,400 shares traded or 61.93% up from the average. Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has declined 51.27% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CLLS News: 03/04/2018 – CELLECTIS AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INTEND TO CONTINUE STRATEGIC CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALLOGENEIC OFF-THE-SHELF CAR T THERAPIES; 13/03/2018 – DR. MATHIEU SIMON TO RETIRE AS CELLECTIS’ CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; ELSY BOGLIOLI NAMED AS SUCCESSOR; 29/05/2018 – Cellectis S.A. Reports 70.6% Stake In Calyxt; 07/05/2018 – Cellectis 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 39c; 03/04/2018 – Cellectis and Allogene Therapeutics lntend to Continue Strategic Cancer Immunotherapy Collaboration to Accelerate Development and Commercialization of Allogeneic Off-the-Shelf CAR T Therapies; 22/05/2018 – CELLECTIS: APPROVAL OF UCART123 AMENDMENT IN AML TO ACCELERATE; 11/04/2018 – Cellectis to Present Data at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Cellectis 1Q Rev $10.3M; 10/04/2018 – CELLECTIS REPORTS CLOSING OF FOLLOW-ON OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – CELLECTIS: APPROVAL OF UCART123 AMENDMENT TO SPEED DEVELOPMENT

WNS Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. It operates through two divisions, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It has a 27.64 P/E ratio. The firm offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of WNS (Holdings) Limitedâ€™s (NYSE:WNS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:AXS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese techs slide on de-listing chatter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company has market cap of $447.44 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Therapeutics and Plants. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia and CLL.