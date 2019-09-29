$0.53 EPS Expected for Portland General Electric Company (POR); Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) SI Decreased By 12.76%

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) had a decrease of 12.76% in short interest. CMG’s SI was 1.68M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.76% from 1.93 million shares previously. With 540,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG)’s short sellers to cover CMG’s short positions. The SI to Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc’s float is 6.17%. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $818.83. About 438,908 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance; 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.17% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. POR’s profit would be $47.37 million giving it 26.76 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Portland General Electric Company’s analysts see 89.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 565,733 shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company has market cap of $5.07 billion. The firm operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. It has a 25.44 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $22.70 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 92.36 P/E ratio.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $105.72 million activity. Shares for $58.09M were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P..

Among 6 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $785.86’s average target is -4.03% below currents $818.83 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 18 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90000 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies.