$-0.53 EPS Expected for Hudson's Bay Company (HBC); 1832 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed 3M Co (MMM) Holding By $2.29 Million

Analysts expect Hudson's Bay Company (TSE:HBC) to report $-0.53 EPS on September, 11.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.53 EPS. After having $-0.87 EPS previously, Hudson's Bay Company’s analysts see -39.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 271,418 shares traded. Hudson's Bay Company (TSE:HBC) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 1.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 11,007 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 635,341 shares with $132.46M value, down from 646,348 last quarter. 3M Co now has $94.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.50 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey)

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $188 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Planet Fitness Inc stake by 747,400 shares to 1.29M valued at $86.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) stake by 3,234 shares and now owns 200,548 shares. Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Limited Com has 0.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,355 shares. Td Cap Management Ltd invested in 415 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.22% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,280 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,505 shares. Winfield Associate Incorporated stated it has 0.83% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First National Tru stated it has 0.96% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Co has 0.36% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Diversified Tru Co has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Foster Dykema Cabot & Inc Ma has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 19,750 shares stake. Moreover, Wedge L Lp Nc has 0.16% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 66,537 shares. Gibson owns 1,423 shares. Vigilant Capital has 3,628 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Com holds 0.56% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 43,090 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa holds 0.4% or 232,538 shares in its portfolio.