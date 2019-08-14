$0.53 EPS Expected for HEICO (HEI); ANDREW PELLER LTD CLASS A ORDINARY SHARE (ADWPF) Sellers Increased By 17700% Their Shorts

Analysts expect HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report $0.53 EPS on August, 26.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.16% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. HEI’s profit would be $61.37M giving it 66.99 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, HEICO Corporation’s analysts see -11.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 398,354 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold HEICO Corporation shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Pnc Ser Grp holds 608,925 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory owns 192 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Rmb Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Gemmer Asset Limited Com reported 50 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 459,820 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc holds 0.21% or 7,870 shares. Nomura Hldgs invested in 0% or 963 shares. Georgia-based Southeast Asset Advsr has invested 0.35% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Bb&T Secs Lc invested in 10,630 shares. Cibc World Markets has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Asset One Company Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Commerce Ltd Liability has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 35,698 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity. Hildebrandt Mark H bought $99,516 worth of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) on Monday, June 10.

Among 5 analysts covering HEICO Corp (NYSE:HEI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. HEICO Corp has $17000 highest and $95 lowest target. $121.40’s average target is -14.51% below currents $142.01 stock price. HEICO Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17000 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 30. Canaccord Genuity maintained HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13000 target in Thursday, May 30 report.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.45 billion. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. It has a 65.44 P/E ratio. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft.