$0.53 EPS Expected for Fluor (FLR); Amedisys (AMED)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Analysts expect Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report $0.53 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 34.57% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. FLR’s profit would be $74.15 million giving it 15.55 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Fluor Corporation’s analysts see -478.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 948,585 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics

Amedisys Inc (AMED) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 132 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 125 reduced and sold their holdings in Amedisys Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 26.55 million shares, down from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Amedisys Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 93 Increased: 79 New Position: 53.

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 3.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1 per share. AMED’s profit will be $31.09 million for 32.41 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.03 billion. It operates through three divisions: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. It has a 33.86 P/E ratio. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. for 20,817 shares. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc owns 20,000 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cortina Asset Management Llc has 0.64% invested in the company for 83,355 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.6% in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 41,066 shares.

The stock increased 2.24% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 235,265 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Fluor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Management accumulated 0.1% or 896 shares. 68,630 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested in 96,655 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 56,000 were reported by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated owns 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 15,223 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 13,493 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc reported 10,525 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company accumulated 1,498 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.09% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 56,808 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 3,700 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Tompkins Fincl invested in 0% or 200 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Fluor Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4400 target in Thursday, May 9 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $2800 target. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Monday, March 11 report.