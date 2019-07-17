$-0.53 EPS Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM); Qci Asset Management Increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position By $1.55 Million

Analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report $-0.53 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 26.19% from last quarter’s $-0.42 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Epizyme, Inc.’s analysts see 35.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 40,939 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 9.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc acquired 3,791 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 25.78%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 45,519 shares with $18.69 million value, up from 41,728 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $32.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $299.14. About 16,025 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Guggenheim downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank has 2,729 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 487 shares. Crossvault Management Lc has 12,385 shares. Kistler reported 0.01% stake. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 209 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Liability reported 2,381 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,496 shares. Sands Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 2.52% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Metropolitan Life has 0.1% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 142,864 shares. Investment House Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.09% or 2,013 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corp invested in 684 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Com has 383,857 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 492,864 shares. Element Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,531 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 3,000 shares stake.

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 132,342 shares to 1,997 valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 84,413 shares and now owns 296,457 shares. Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) was reduced too.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity. Another trade for 131,115 shares valued at $54.04 million was sold by Sanofi.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The Company’s product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma ; Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL.

Among 6 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Epizyme had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was initiated by Oppenheimer. Roth Capital maintained the shares of EPZM in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $28 target. Cowen & Co maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) rating on Monday, February 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $18 target.