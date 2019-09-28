$0.53 EPS Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD); Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Has 0.62 Sentiment

Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.92% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. EPD’s profit would be $1.16B giving it 13.51 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s analysts see -3.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 2.59 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NDP) investors sentiment increased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.05, from 0.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 8 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 13 trimmed and sold positions in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.69 million shares, up from 1.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and clients of natural gas, natural gas liquids , crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company has market cap of $62.69 billion. The firm operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services divisions. It has a 12.4 P/E ratio. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services.

Among 5 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.80’s average target is 21.51% above currents $28.64 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,425 shares. 83,431 are held by Huntington Bancorporation. 47,275 were accumulated by Pinnacle Partners. First Foundation Advsr stated it has 14,103 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). New Vernon Inv Limited Liability Co invested 0.93% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Kistler reported 3,898 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.09% or 3.63 million shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Co invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bryn Mawr Trust Com holds 0.04% or 26,470 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,896 shares. Parkside National Bank &, Missouri-based fund reported 81,081 shares. Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability holds 25,635 shares. Fiera Capital, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 125,395 shares. Third Security Ltd Company has 3.86% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 1.14M shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity. Shares for $150,000 were bought by Brasseux Murray E.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $61.29 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. for 362,247 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 153,256 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 159,266 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,291 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $40,208 activity.

