$0.53 EPS Expected for CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV); Addvantage Technologies Group Has 2.25 Sentiment

Addvantage Technologies Group Inc (AEY) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.68, from 0.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 9 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 4 sold and reduced their positions in Addvantage Technologies Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.06 million shares, down from 1.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Addvantage Technologies Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 26.19% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. CBFV’s profit would be $2.88 million giving it 12.92 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, CB Financial Services, Inc.’s analysts see -3.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 3,411 shares traded. CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) has declined 25.27% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CBFV News: 27/04/2018 – CB FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – CB EXPECTS TO COMPLETE MERGER ON APRIL 30, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ CB Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBFV); 06/03/2018 – CB and First West Virginia Expect to Complete Proposed Merger in 2Q; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 03/04/2018 – PB Financial Corporation and CB Financial Corporation Finalize Merger; 30/04/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. Completes Merger With First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc; 06/03/2018 CB Financial Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. to Hold Special Stockholders’ Meetings; 06/03/2018 – CB Fincl Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. to Hold Special Stockholders’ Meetings; 26/03/2018 – CB FINANCIAL SERVICES – ON MARCH 22, PAUL PARSHALL, FIRST WEST VIRGINIA BANCORP STOCKHOLDER FILED PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT; 06/03/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. to Hold Special Stockholders’ Meetings

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking services and products for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $148.85 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. It has a 14.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 3,271 shares traded. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) has risen 22.07% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.07% the S&P500.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.62 million. The companyÂ’s Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals. It currently has negative earnings. It offers headend products, such as satellite receivers, integrated receivers/decoders, demodulators, modulators, antennas and antenna mounts, amplifiers, equalizers, and processors for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation for further transmission; and fiber products, including optical transmitters, fiber-optic cables, receivers, couplers, splitters, and compatible accessories.

Jbf Capital Inc. holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. for 351,061 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 11 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 104,127 shares.