$0.53 EPS Expected for AZZ Inc. (AZZ); Auxier Asset Management Decreased Dr Horton (DHI) Position

Analysts expect AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 8.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 23.26% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. AZZ’s profit would be $13.87M giving it 20.72 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, AZZ Inc.’s analysts see -34.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 84,211 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 19/04/2018 – AZZ SEES ISSUING FY19 GUIDANCE ONCE FY18 FILINGS COMPLETE; 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – WON BID TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN ASSETS THROUGH A 363 BANKRUPTCY SALE PROCESS, FROM LECTRUS CORP; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BOOKINGS FOR FISCAL 2018 WERE $746.5 MLN, COMPARED TO $858.9 MLN FOR PRIOR YEAR, A DECREASE OF 13.1%; 07/03/2018 DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AZZ Inc. (AZZ) & Lead Plaintif; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc 4Q Rev $200.7M; 29/03/2018 – AZZ SAYS WILL RESTATE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN ITS QTRLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTRS ENDED MAY 31, 2017 AND AUGUST 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – AZZ COMPLETES RESTATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – AZZ: Relevant Periods Should No Longer Be Relied Upon Due to Accounting Erro; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Completes Restatement of Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2017 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the First; 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE FACILITY OF LECTRUS IS INCLUDED IN ASSETS ACQUIRED

Auxier Asset Management decreased Dr Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 33.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management sold 8,600 shares as Dr Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 17,050 shares with $735,000 value, down from 25,650 last quarter. Dr Horton Inc now has $18.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 5.21 million shares traded or 31.10% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Energy and Galvanizing Services. It has a 20.23 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides specialized services and products designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications.

Among 7 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. DR Horton has $5900 highest and $41 lowest target. $50.88’s average target is 2.89% above currents $49.45 stock price. DR Horton had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.29 million for 9.89 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

