$0.52 EPS Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT); New Media Investment Group (NEWM)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

Analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report $0.52 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 16.13% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. UNIT’s profit would be $100.25M giving it 4.13 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Uniti Group Inc.’s analysts see -11.86% EPS growth. It closed at $8.6 lastly. It is down 49.53% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.96% the S&P500. Some Historical UNIT News: 10/05/2018 – Uniti Group 1Q Adj FFO/Shr 62c; 16/05/2018 – AURELIUS’S BRODSKY QUERIES WINDSTREAM-UNITI LEASE IN LETTER; 10/05/2018 – UNITI GROUP 1Q AFFO/SHR 62C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Uniti Group Rating Follows Windstream Holdings Ratings Move; 22/04/2018 – DJ Uniti Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNIT); 16/05/2018 – AURELIUS SAYS WINDSTREAM MAY FACE BIGGER LIABILITY FROM UNITI; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITI GROUP INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 20/03/2018 – FTC: 20180839: Uniti Group Inc.; U.S. TelePacific Holdings Corp; 02/05/2018 – Elstar Therapeutics Presents UniTI™ Platform Technology at the 14th Annual PEGS Summit; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Buys New 1.3% Position in Uniti Group

New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 87 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 60 decreased and sold positions in New Media Investment Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 51.08 million shares, up from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding New Media Investment Group Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 44 Increased: 57 New Position: 30.

Among 4 analysts covering Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Uniti Group had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8 target in Friday, March 22 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. It operates in four business divisions: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. It has a 156.36 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets.

Cooperman Leon G holds 1.63% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. for 2.54 million shares. Shikiar Asset Management Inc owns 251,340 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has 1.09% invested in the company for 296,125 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Management Llc has invested 0.69% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 237,480 shares.

New Media Investment Group Inc. invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $625.88 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include 125 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 314 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 315,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.9 million; 124 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.0 million; and 538 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 224 million page views per month. It has a 64.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal products also comprise 2 yellow page directories with a total distribution of approximately 230,000 that cover a population of approximately 411,000 people; 68 business publications; and Propel digital marketing and business services.