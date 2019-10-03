$0.52 EPS Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG); United Rentals (URI)’s Sentiment Is 0.82

Analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 23.81% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. ENSG’s profit would be $28.90M giving it 19.73 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, The Ensign Group, Inc.’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $41.04. About 29,423 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10

United Rentals Inc (URI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It's down -0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. It has a 22.05 P/E ratio. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment provides a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services comprising daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $8.77 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 8.44 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 7.7% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. for 243,605 shares. Theleme Partners Llp owns 1.07 million shares or 6.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elm Ridge Management Llc has 6.77% invested in the company for 63,344 shares. The Illinois-based Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has invested 6.3% in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,594 shares.

The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $113.71.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.91 million for 4.95 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.