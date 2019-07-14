$0.52 EPS Expected for Portland General Electric Company (POR); Victoryshares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd (CDL) Shorts Increased By 76.23%

Victoryshares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CDL) had an increase of 76.23% in short interest. CDL’s SI was 46,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 76.23% from 26,500 shares previously. With 33,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Victoryshares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CDL)’s short sellers to cover CDL’s short positions. The ETF increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 17,151 shares traded. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) has risen 2.70% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report $0.52 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.96% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. POR’s profit would be $46.47 million giving it 26.21 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Portland General Electric Company’s analysts see -36.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 872,507 shares traded or 87.11% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company has market cap of $4.87 billion. The firm operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. It has a 22.07 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Portland General Electric Company shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd Company has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 8,375 shares. Pittenger Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 175 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 12 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 313,934 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 142,806 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Monarch Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 6,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 861 are held by Rare Ltd. North Star Mngmt stated it has 230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dean Invest Llc has 1.1% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 145,645 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Frontier Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.59% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Signaturefd Lc holds 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 58 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited owns 0.04% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 600 shares.

