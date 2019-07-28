$-0.52 EPS Expected for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP); 0 Analysts Covering Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID)

Analysts expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) to report $-0.52 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.56 EPS change or 1,400.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. After having $-0.61 EPS previously, LiveRamp Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -14.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.72% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 383,284 shares traded. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has risen 104.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.42% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avid Technology had 8 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was upgraded by Dougherty to “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 30. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was downgraded by BWS Financial. See Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Maxim Group 14.0000

21/03/2019 Broker: BWS Financial Rating: Sell New Target: $5 Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/01/2019 Broker: Dougherty Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $425.01 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Avid Technology, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Limited Com owns 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 142,224 shares. Art Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 27,815 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) or 10,294 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 43,474 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability reported 0.06% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 234,840 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 27,930 shares. Gabelli Funds invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 53,433 shares. Barclays Public Lc owns 17,858 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Lc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 154,581 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc accumulated 332,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) or 19,191 shares.

More notable recent Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Avid Bioservices Announces Appointment of Catherine Mackey, Ph.D. to Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Avid Expands Audio Control Surface Portfolio to Better Address Needs of Smaller Facilities and Project Studios – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Avid Bioservices Enters into Contract Manufacturing Agreements with New and Existing Customers – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 267,556 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 54.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology Board Elects Peter Westley as Chairman; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT OF TERM LOAN FACILITY FROM $105 MLN TO $127.5 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology 4Q Rev $107.3M; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF CURRENT TERM LOAN UNDER FINANCING AGREEMENT TO MAY 10, 2023; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – ON MAY 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 26, 2016 – SEC FILING; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Workflow Solutions to Accelerate Ultra-High Definition Sports Content Creation and Delivery; 15/03/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE $404 – $434 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Avid Sports Solutions Embraced by Top Collegiate Athletic Programs Across the Country; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Latest Wave of Innovations for Media Creation, Management and Distribution; 26/04/2018 – Avid Transforms TV News Production for RTS Senegal Africa