$0.52 EPS Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD); Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Shorts Decreased By 6.24%

Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) had a decrease of 6.24% in short interest. TSLX’s SI was 2.23 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.24% from 2.38 million shares previously. With 194,000 avg volume, 12 days are for Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)’s short sellers to cover TSLX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 197,237 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report $0.52 EPS on July, 31 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. EPD’s profit would be $1.14B giving it 14.28 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s analysts see -8.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 7.32 million shares traded or 103.07% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The fund provides senior secured loans , mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. It has a 10.37 P/E ratio. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 0.18% or 9,066 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.66M shares. Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.66% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). South Texas Money Limited has 10,842 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Llc has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 1,350 shares. The Washington-based Washington Tru Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.37M shares. First Financial In stated it has 1,950 shares. Suncoast Equity Management holds 0.08% or 12,635 shares. Arizona-based Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc has invested 0.49% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,385 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 0.79% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 11,610 are held by Miracle Mile Limited Com. B Riley Wealth Mngmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 102,043 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs.

