$-0.52 EPS Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI); Hamilton Bancorp Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to report $-0.52 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 173.68% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.46 EPS previously, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 13.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 11,399 shares traded. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has risen 13.49% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical BTAI News: 14/05/2018 – BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.37; 14/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics 1Q Net $4.3M; 14/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 17/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Data Presentation at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – DJ BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTAI); 14/03/2018 ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 7.74 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING

Hamilton Bancorp Inc (HBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -3.00, from 4 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 3 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 3 cut down and sold positions in Hamilton Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 765,572 shares, down from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hamilton Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $162.14 million. The firm is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies.

Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Hamilton Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides a range of banking services primarily to small and middle-market businesses, and middle-income individuals. The company has market cap of $50.57 million. The Company’s deposit products include certificate of deposit accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand and health savings accounts. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans and loans secured by deposits.

Ejf Capital Llc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. for 325,000 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 182,054 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 0.16% invested in the company for 98,924 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Salzhauer Michael, a New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares.