$-0.52 EPS Expected for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM); AUTOGRILL SPA 1000 ITL ORDINARY SHARES (ATGSF) Shorts Increased By 1.92%

AUTOGRILL SPA 1000 ITL ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) had an increase of 1.92% in short interest. ATGSF’s SI was 218,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.92% from 214,000 shares previously. It closed at $9.66 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) to report $-0.52 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 13.33% from last quarter’s $-0.6 EPS. After having $-0.55 EPS previously, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -5.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 373,883 shares traded. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) has declined 65.53% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.96% the S&P500. Some Historical BLCM News: 15/05/2018 – Bellicum Announces Oral Presentation on Dual-Switch CAR-T Technology at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy; 12/04/2018 – Bellicum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Bellicum Announces Clinical Hold Lifted on U.S. Studies of BPX-501; 08/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 68c; 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM CLINICAL HOLD LIFTED ON U.S. STUDIES OF BPX-501; 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM REPORTS CLINICAL HOLD LIFTED ON U.S. STUDIES OF BPX-50; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 13/03/2018 Bellicum Announces Interim Results Showing Low Rates of Cancer Recurrence in Pediatric AML Patients Treated with BPX-501; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO FILE EUROPEAN MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATIONS FOR BPX-501 AND RIMIDUCID IN 2019; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Another recent and important Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Elior: An Easy Restructuring Story Trading At A Discount To Competitors – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2018.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. It also sells fuel. It currently has negative earnings. The firm manages approximately 4,000 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorways, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.