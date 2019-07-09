$0.52 EPS Expected for American States Water Company (AWR); Boca Resorts (RST) Sentiment Is 2.03

Analysts expect American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) to report $0.52 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. AWR’s profit would be $19.13M giving it 36.54 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, American States Water Company’s analysts see 48.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 116,864 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 31.33% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C

Boca Resorts Inc (RST) investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 61 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 30 sold and decreased their equity positions in Boca Resorts Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 18.57 million shares, up from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Boca Resorts Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 22 Increased: 35 New Position: 26.

Osmium Partners Llc holds 29.57% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. for 1.60 million shares. Diker Management Llc owns 138,000 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, G2 Investment Partners Management Llc has 1.73% invested in the company for 257,299 shares. The Michigan-based Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 125,533 shares.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology learning products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $549.53 million. It operates through three divisions: Enterprise & Education Language, Literacy, and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of software products, Web software subscriptions, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Analysts await Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Rosetta Stone Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,250.00% negative EPS growth.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. It has a 42.73 P/E ratio. The firm purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $62,439 activity. TANG EVA G had sold 600 shares worth $42,150 on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $32,440 was sold by ROSS LLOYD E. $20,289 worth of stock was sold by SWITZER BRYAN K on Friday, February 1.

Among 2 analysts covering American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. American States Water Company had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 27. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $52 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold American States Water Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 429,003 were accumulated by Geode Cap Management Limited Liability. Kistler holds 62 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 3,600 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 22,430 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James Ser Advsr has 0.01% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Essex Fincl Ser Inc accumulated 3,255 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). The Nebraska-based Bridges Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Huntington Savings Bank holds 1,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Clean Yield Group Incorporated accumulated 600 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 11,689 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 0% or 176 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 12,585 shares.