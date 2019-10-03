$-0.51 EPS Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS); Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) SI Increased By 5.19%

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report $-0.51 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.51% from last quarter’s $-0.47 EPS. After having $-0.47 EPS previously, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 8.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 58,075 shares traded. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has declined 23.20% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SYRS News: 10/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals Presenting at JMP Conference Jun 21; 10/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $370M; 16/04/2018 – SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECT TO OPEN EXPANSION COHORTS IN PHASE 1 TRIAL IN MID-2018; 16/04/2018 – Syros Announces New Preclinical Data on SY-1365 Showing Potent Anti-Tumor Activity in Multiple Models of Heavily Pretreated Ovarian Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYRS); 26/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AllianceBernstein Holding, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Ply; 12/03/2018 – SYROS NAMES JOSEPH J. FERRA AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 58c

Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) had an increase of 5.19% in short interest. MMSI's SI was 3.76 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.19% from 3.57M shares previously. With 388,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI)'s short sellers to cover MMSI's short positions. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66.

Among 3 analysts covering Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical Systems has $4000 highest and $3700 lowest target. $39’s average target is 36.08% above currents $28.66 stock price. Merit Medical Systems had 7 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) on Tuesday, September 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, September 20.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity. Frost Ronald bought 5,000 shares worth $200,000.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It has a 41.36 P/E ratio. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold Merit Medical Systems, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Lc owns 8,614 shares. Pinebridge Invs L P owns 41,572 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Copper Rock Cap Prtn Lc accumulated 502,009 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 711,164 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Ami Asset Corp stated it has 0.89% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Bb&T reported 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). 60,277 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 62,950 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 684,577 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed accumulated 862,203 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0% or 33,015 shares. Aperio Grp holds 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 11,642 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 21,637 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.