$0.51 EPS Expected for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO); United Technologies (UTX) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report $0.51 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 43.33% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. SIMO’s profit would be $18.45 million giving it 20.96 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s analysts see 54.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 258,963 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 16.45% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $132 target in Friday, February 22 report. See United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $155.0000 New Target: $164.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

24/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $142.0000 New Target: $149.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $132 Maintain

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard , client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. It has a 17.94 P/E ratio. The firm also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs.

The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.20 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold United Technologies Corporation shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Svcs has 1.44% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cetera Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.9% or 525,733 shares. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,646 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 103,284 shares. Brookstone Cap holds 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 2,926 shares. Clean Yield Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 161 are held by Arcadia Investment Management Mi. Sfmg Ltd Liability Company invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Westport Asset Mgmt has 4,127 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Verity And Verity Lc invested 2.35% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Welch Grp Inc Inc Lc accumulated 207,963 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Osborne Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 46,072 shares or 1.16% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 862 shares. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15 million on Wednesday, January 30.