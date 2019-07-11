$0.51 EPS Expected for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO); NCR (NCR) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering NCR Corp (NYSE:NCR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NCR Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Monday, March 25. The stock of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 25 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. See NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report $0.51 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 43.33% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. SIMO’s profit would be $18.45 million giving it 20.88 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s analysts see 54.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 202,741 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 16.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard , client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. It has a 17.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions.