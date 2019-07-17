$-0.51 EPS Expected for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE); Silverbow Resorces (SBOW) SI Increased By 0.95%

Silverbow Resorces Inc (NYSE:SBOW) had an increase of 0.95% in short interest. SBOW’s SI was 158,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.95% from 157,200 shares previously. With 22,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Silverbow Resorces Inc (NYSE:SBOW)’s short sellers to cover SBOW’s short positions. The SI to Silverbow Resorces Inc’s float is 4.18%. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 4,814 shares traded. SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) has declined 43.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SBOW News: 24/04/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Stephens 2018 Energy Executive Summit; 08/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources 1Q Rev $52.8M; 03/04/2018 – SilverBow Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Apr. 10; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES 1Q EPS 72C; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC – QTRLY NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED APPROXIMATELY 161 MLN CUBIC FEET OF NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT PER DAY (“MMCFE/D”); 20/04/2018 – DJ SilverBow Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBOW); 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 175 TO 195 MMCFE/D; 22/03/2018 SilverBow Resources to Participate at IPAA Oil & Gas Investment Symposium; 10/04/2018 – SilverBow at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today

Analysts expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to report $-0.51 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $-0.54 EPS. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Pulse Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see 4.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 11,610 shares traded. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) has declined 13.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PLSE News: 16/03/2018 – Pulse Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 53c; 12/04/2018 – PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC – AN INDEPENDENT, BLINDED PHOTOGRAPHIC REVIEW OF LESION IMAGES SCORED 71% OF LESIONS AS CLEAR OR MOSTLY CLEAR IN TRIAL; 21/03/2018 – Pulse Biosciences Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employees; 18/04/2018 – Pulse Biosciences Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employee; 16/03/2018 – PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.53; 08/05/2018 – Pulse Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Biosciences Announces Positive Results from Its First Study Evaluating a Clinical Target at Major Scientific Meeting; 12/04/2018 – PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC – PATIENTS RATED 78% OF LESION OUTCOMES AS SATISFIED OR MOSTLY SATISFIED, CLOSELY MIRRORING INVESTIGATOR RATINGS; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Biosciences Announces Positive Results of Nano-Pulse Stimulation Technology Study to Treat Seborrheic Keratosis Lesions; 25/04/2018 – Pulse Biosciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The company has market cap of $152.90 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 1.87 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation technology. The company has market cap of $255.57 million. The Company’s NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015.