$0.51 EPS Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL); PolyOne (POL) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report $0.51 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.08% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. OMCL’s profit would be $21.25M giving it 36.27 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Omnicell, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 150,142 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c

Among 3 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PolyOne has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 3.54% above currents $32.52 stock price. PolyOne had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) on Thursday, April 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, May 31. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 18. See PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $31.0000 Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $36 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $36 New Target: $34 Maintain

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. The Company’s Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. It has a 18.16 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold PolyOne Corporation shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 66.41 million shares or 3.98% less from 69.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 3,920 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc invested in 0.07% or 48,440 shares. Interest Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 200,174 shares. 31,071 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Channing Cap Mngmt owns 1.53M shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 169,923 shares. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability holds 10,451 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 94,545 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability holds 67,607 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sir Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 46,481 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 382,803 shares. 9,600 were reported by Teton. The New York-based Oppenheimer And Company has invested 0.05% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 78,189 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 82,980 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold Omnicell, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.08% or 301,373 shares in its portfolio. Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,867 shares. Carroll Financial Inc holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Pitcairn Communications reported 4,654 shares stake. California-based Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.32% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Calamos Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). First Interstate Bancorporation, a Montana-based fund reported 278 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Copper Rock Capital Prtnrs Lc reported 1.47% stake. Bessemer Gp Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Granite Partners Ltd Liability Com accumulated 16,757 shares. Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Lc has invested 1.1% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Teton holds 0.52% or 61,815 shares.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It has a 65.03 P/E ratio. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems.