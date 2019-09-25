$0.51 EPS Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL); LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Had 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report $0.51 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.08% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. OMCL’s profit would be $21.24M giving it 35.66 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Omnicell, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.75. About 192,221 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. It has a 42.16 P/E ratio. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold LHC Group, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 27.63 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 538 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Bank holds 5,841 shares. Sivik Healthcare Limited Liability Corp has 25,000 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 18,441 shares. 3,091 were reported by Brinker. Moreover, Waddell And Reed has 0.13% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 430,477 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt owns 4,040 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.08% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). First Light Asset Management Limited Com has 54,053 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. 34,978 were reported by Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Company. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 113,589 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,407 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Boston Partners stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 39,189 shares stake.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It has a 63.93 P/E ratio. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems.

