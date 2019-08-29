$-0.51 EPS Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (MDB); Smith A O (AOS)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report $-0.51 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 13.56% from last quarter’s $-0.59 EPS. After having $-0.48 EPS previously, MongoDB, Inc.’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $147.98. About 1.27M shares traded. MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has risen 158.10% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 158.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MDB News: 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees FY19 Adj Loss/Shr $1.66-Adj Loss/Shr $1.62; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees FY19 Rev $211M-$215M; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 14/03/2018 – MONGODB INC MDB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $38; 16/04/2018 – ‘Undisciplined’ MongoDB Insiders Might Sell in First Opportunity; 18/04/2018 – FB: Facebook says its investigating this improper collection of user data. After TechCrunch brought it to MongoDB’s attention, it shut down the offending JavaScript tracker; 29/05/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 16.05 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MONGODB INC AS OF MAY 24 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – MONGODB INC – SEES 2019 REVENUE OF $211.0 MILLION TO $215.0 MILLION; 22/04/2018 – DJ MongoDB Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDB); 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees 1Q Rev $45.5M-$46.5M

Smith A O Corp (AOS) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 219 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 153 sold and trimmed equity positions in Smith A O Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 111.34 million shares, down from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Smith A O Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 114 Increased: 143 New Position: 76.

Among 4 analysts covering MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. MongoDB has $18400 highest and $116 lowest target. $155.80’s average target is 5.28% above currents $147.98 stock price. MongoDB had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of MDB in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The stock of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Citigroup.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.19 billion. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise clients to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides professional services, such as consulting and training.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company has market cap of $7.41 billion. The firm offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It has a 18.09 P/E ratio. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 8.95% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation for 117,098 shares. Marietta Investment Partners Llc owns 137,271 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Investment Services Of America Inc. has 1.84% invested in the company for 215,448 shares. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc has invested 1.79% in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 303,506 shares.

