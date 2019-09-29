$0.51 EPS Expected for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO); Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Cut Its Intercontinentalexchang (ICE) Position

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Intercontinentalexchang (ICE) stake by 6.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 30,947 shares as Intercontinentalexchang (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 417,097 shares with $35.85 million value, down from 448,044 last quarter. Intercontinentalexchang now has $51.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 2.56M shares traded or 30.67% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Analysts expect Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report $0.51 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 32.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. IMO’s profit would be $389.90 million giving it 12.90 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Imperial Oil Limited’s analysts see -22.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 114,916 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $20.12 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. It has a 21.72 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Among 5 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $10000 highest and $81 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 2.16% above currents $92.4 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) rating on Friday, July 5. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $9400 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ICE in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform” rating. JP Morgan maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) rating on Wednesday, September 18. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $9800 target.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Corvel Corp (NASDAQ:CRVL) stake by 6,337 shares to 10,841 valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) stake by 20,389 shares and now owns 135,282 shares. Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) was raised too.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58M for 25.11 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 349,048 are held by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Webster Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sumitomo Life Insur holds 17,090 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.77% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 133,741 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 1.17% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Oppenheimer And Communication Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 9,299 shares. Intact Investment Management accumulated 3,000 shares. Howard Mgmt owns 145,368 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. 73,355 are owned by Ledyard Bank & Trust. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 17,303 shares. Sun Life Inc has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Findlay Park Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.3% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Park National Corporation Oh stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).