$0.51 EPS Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF); Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund (EMO) Sentiment Is 1.2

Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report $0.51 EPS on July, 19.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 32.89% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. CLF’s profit would be $144.27 million giving it 5.32 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s analysts see -737.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 6.15M shares traded. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has risen 18.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLF News: 05/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for Its First HBI Production Plant in Toledo, Ohio; 29/03/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS FILES TO EXCHANGE $1.08B 5.75% SR NTS DUE 2025; 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS 1Q REV. $239.0M, EST. $181.4M; 15/05/2018 – Ray Dalio Joins Hedge Funds Buying Cliffs After Trump Tariffs; 20/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs 1Q Rev $239M; 18/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Luminus Management LLC Exits Position in Cleveland-Cliffs; 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.29; 06/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS – OF TOTAL CHARGES EXPECTED TO BE INCURRED, CO SEES FUTURE CAPEX OF ABOUT $120 MLN TO $140 MLN; 06/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS COMMITTED TO CLOSE APIO MINING OPERATIONS

Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -6.63, from 7.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 30 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 25 sold and trimmed equity positions in Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 18.00 million shares, down from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 19 New Position: 11.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 4.01% of its portfolio in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc for 2.62 million shares. Terril Brothers Inc. owns 973,555 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Point Advisors Llc has 2.48% invested in the company for 549,458 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.65% in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 753,682 shares.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $668.96 million. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 129,335 shares traded. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) has declined 16.06% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.49% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cleveland-Cliffs had 6 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $12 target. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 26 by Credit Suisse.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. The firm operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It has a 2.76 P/E ratio. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

