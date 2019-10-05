$0.51 EPS Expected for Chimera Investment (CIM); Boothbay Fund Management Boosted Its Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Position

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) stake by 67.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 11,646 shares as Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI)’s stock declined 3.63%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 28,782 shares with $789,000 value, up from 17,136 last quarter. Weingarten Rlty Invs now has $3.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 574,489 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13

Analysts expect Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) to report $0.51 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 15.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. CIM’s profit would be $94.09 million giving it 9.70 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Chimera Investment Corporation’s analysts see -1.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 1.07 million shares traded. Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has risen 1.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CIM News: 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9M, EST. $148.7M; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Bd Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan From the Chimera Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Board Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan from the Chimera Board of; 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 62C; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Immune CHeckpoint Inhibitors Monitoring of Adverse Drug ReAction (CHIMeRA); 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q EPS $1.22; 28/03/2018 – Chimera Capital Partners has Funds for U.S. Real Estate Investments; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Chimera Inc. (DBA Davis Mobile Home Park, in Glocester); 09/04/2018 – Authers’ Note: The Chimerican Chimera

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.65 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities , residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. It has a 21.72 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Among 2 analysts covering Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chimera Investment has $2100 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $20.25’s average target is 2.32% above currents $19.79 stock price. Chimera Investment had 5 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 2.67, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold Chimera Investment Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 0.42% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 62,955 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno Foltz has invested 0.05% in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM). 1 are owned by Huntington Commercial Bank. Moreover, Nfc Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5.26% invested in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM).

