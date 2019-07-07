$0.51 EPS Expected for CenterState Bank (CSFL); Samlyn Capital Boosted Jack In The Box (JACK) Holding By $24.60 Million

Analysts expect CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report $0.51 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. CSFL’s profit would be $66.60 million giving it 11.52 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, CenterState Bank Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 445,135 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) stake by 100.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc acquired 303,683 shares as Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)’s stock declined 7.39%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 604,473 shares with $49.00 million value, up from 300,790 last quarter. Jack In The Box Inc now has $2.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.33. About 249,474 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding firm for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It has a 13.07 P/E ratio. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots.

Among 9 analysts covering Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Jack In The Box had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform”. SunTrust maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

