$0.51 EPS Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX); Tandy Leather Factory (TLF)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

Tandy Leather Factory Inc (TLF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.64, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 5 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 10 trimmed and sold stock positions in Tandy Leather Factory Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 4.54 million shares, down from 4.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tandy Leather Factory Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to report $0.51 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 183.33% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. ASIX’s profit would be $14.19 million giving it 12.68 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, AdvanSix Inc.’s analysts see -3.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.87. About 89,573 shares traded. AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) has declined 34.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASIX News: 14/03/2018 – ADVANSIX – AUTHORITIES EXECUTING SEARCH WARRANT IN HOPEWELL, VA. SITE APPEAR TO RELATE TO FACILITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL AIR EMISSIONS; 04/05/2018 – ADVANSIX INC – AUTHORIZES $75 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – ADVANSIX SAYS AUTHORITIES SEARCHED, SERVED SUBPOENA IN VA SITE; 18/04/2018 – AdvanSix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 AdvanSix Issues Statement Regarding Its Hopewell, Virginia Site; 19/04/2018 – DJ AdvanSix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASIX); 14/03/2018 – AdvanSix: Production Across Sites Wasn’t Affected by Event; 04/05/2018 – AdvanSix 1Q EPS 37c; 04/05/2018 – AdvanSix 1Q EBITDA $30.8M; 14/03/2018 – AdvanSix: Still Working to Determine the Reason and Nature of Yesterday’s Actions

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. The company has market cap of $719.60 million. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. It has a 12.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 9.33% of its portfolio in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. for 2.86 million shares. Beddow Capital Management Inc owns 521,712 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 118,248 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 23,771 shares.

The stock increased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 6,119 shares traded. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF) has declined 21.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TLF News: 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TLF May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 07/03/2018 – TANDY LEATHER FACTORY INC TLF.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $82 MLN TO $84 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Tandy Leather Factory May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Yrs; 04/05/2018 – DJ Tandy Brands Accessories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBACQ); 07/03/2018 – Tandy Leather Factory 4Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – Tandy Leather Factory Guidance Range for 2018 EPS Remains Unchanged; 07/03/2018 TANDY LEATHER FACTORY INC TLF.O SEES FY 2020 SALES $87 MLN TO $90 MLN; 07/03/2018 – TANDY LEATHER FACTORY INC TLF.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.63 TO $0.68; 02/05/2018 – Tandy Leather Factory 1Q EPS 14c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tandy Leather Factory Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLF)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and related products. The company has market cap of $40.65 million. It operates through three divisions: Wholesale Leathercraft, Retail Leathercraft, and International Leathercraft. It has a 27.08 P/E ratio. The firm offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, and saddle and tack hardware.