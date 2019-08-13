$-0.50 EPS Expected for The Lovesac Company (LOVE); Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake By $429,300

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 53.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,650 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 2,275 shares with $370,000 value, down from 4,925 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $72.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $168.09. About 259,328 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%

Analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report $-0.50 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 85.19% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.67 EPS previously, The Lovesac Company’s analysts see -25.37% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.02% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 45,630 shares traded. The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has risen 7.20% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.20% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lovesac has $38 highest and $3000 lowest target. $35.33’s average target is 74.47% above currents $20.25 stock price. Lovesac had 3 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company has market cap of $294.24 million. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its products through its 66 showrooms at top tier malls and lifestyle centers in 29 states of the United States, as well as through online.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 13,179 shares to 348,295 valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) stake by 14,565 shares and now owns 175,275 shares. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADP in report on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $167 target in Thursday, March 7 report. JP Morgan maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating.

