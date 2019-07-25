$0.50 EPS Expected for The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL); Vaccinex (VCNX) Shorts Up By 175%

Analysts expect The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 19.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 18.03% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. EL’s profit would be $180.94 million giving it 94.72 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.55 EPS previously, The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s analysts see -67.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 577,545 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) had an increase of 175% in short interest. VCNX’s SI was 5,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 175% from 2,000 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s short sellers to cover VCNX’s short positions. The SI to Vaccinex Inc’s float is 0.22%. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.0347 during the last trading session, reaching $4.0553. About 6,254 shares traded. Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company has market cap of $46.55 million. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.55 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 38.81 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 14 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EL in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $180 target in Monday, April 8 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 6.

