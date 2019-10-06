$0.50 EPS Expected for Old Republic International (ORI); Martin Currie LTD Lifted Its Align Technology (ALGN) Stake

Analysts expect Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.71% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. ORI’s profit would be $151.60 million giving it 11.75 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Old Republic International Corporation’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 1.31 million shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT

Martin Currie Ltd increased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 5.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 2,860 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock declined 34.93%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 55,167 shares with $15.10M value, up from 52,307 last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $14.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $181.59. About 862,767 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $7.12 billion. It operates through three divisions: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. It has a 9.47 P/E ratio. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $17,728 activity. KOVALESKI CHARLES J had bought 200 shares worth $4,488.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold Old Republic International Corporation shares while 112 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 220.71 million shares or 1.51% more from 217.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 105,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 13,876 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar has 49,356 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Rockland Tru Co holds 0.15% or 67,647 shares. Moreover, Prudential Pcl has 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 38,200 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 43,650 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 340 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Com owns 174,802 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential holds 0.09% or 2.46 million shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Co owns 0.04% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 485,954 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 193,268 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj also bought $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Tuesday, August 6. Shares for $998,169 were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M.