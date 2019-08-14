$0.50 EPS Expected for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP); HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering HCI Group (NYSE:HCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HCI Group has $50 highest and $42 lowest target. $46’s average target is 9.34% above currents $42.07 stock price. HCI Group had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) rating on Sunday, March 10. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $42 target. JMP Securities maintained the shares of HCI in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. See HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) latest ratings:

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

10/03/2019 Broker: Keefe Bruyette & Woods Rating: Hold New Target: $42 Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 29 before the open.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 24.24% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. KNOP’s profit would be $16.35 million giving it 9.20 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s analysts see 28.21% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 71,262 shares traded. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has declined 13.30% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS RELATIVELY CLOSE TO A SUSTAINED ADJUSTMENT IN THE PATH OF INFLATION; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SEES SOME CLOUDS ON HORIZON FOR EURO AREA IN MEDIUM TERM; 24/05/2018 – KNOT SAYS DUTCH HOUSING PLAN IS `GOOD INITIATIVE’; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS KNOT RE-APPOINTED AT CENTRAL BANK; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS KLAAS KNOT RE-APPOINTED FOR 7 YRS; 29/03/2018 – ECB GOVERNING COUNCIL’S KNOT COMMENTS IN AMSTERDAM; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS INFLATION FROM TRADE BARRIERS IS “NOT THE KIND l’M LOOKING FOR”; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NEW ECB FORWARD GUIDANCE SHOULD FOCUS ON INTEREST RATES, APPROPRIATE TO START DISCUSSION ON NEW GUIDANCE NOW; 18/03/2018 – ECB’s Knot highly confident euro zone inflation will hit target; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS IMPLEMENTATION OF BASEL III IS `KEY’ FOR GLOBAL BANKS

More notable recent KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KNOT Offshore Partners declares $0.52 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KNOP – Undervalued Dividend Monster – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Knot Offshore Partners: Full Speed Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company has market cap of $601.24 million. The firm provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. It has a 11.91 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers.

More notable recent HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HCI Group Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HCI Group Declares Q2 2019 Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HCI Group Completes its 2019-2020 CAT Reinsurance Program – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HCI Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

The stock increased 2.24% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 56,676 shares traded or 11.89% up from the average. HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has declined 6.53% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HCI News: 02/05/2018 – HCI Group Sent Letter on April 18 Expressing Continued Interest in Exploring Merger With Federated National Holding Co; 06/03/2018 – HCI Group 4Q Net Premiums Earned $55.8 Million; 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP 4Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $55.8M; 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED TOTALED $87.9 MLN COMPARED WITH $92.4 MLN IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016; 17/04/2018 – HCI Group Raises Quarter Dividend to 37.5c Vs. 35c; 17/04/2018 – HCI GROUP BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV TO 37.5C/SHR FROM 35C, EST. 38C; 22/03/2018 – Value Colleges Releases Top 50 Best Value Interaction Design/UX/HCI Graduate Degrees for 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ HCI Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCI); 01/05/2018 – HCI GROUP 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $53.5M; 06/03/2018 – HCI Group 4Q Rev $61.6M

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. The company has market cap of $344.14 million. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. It has a 25.36 P/E ratio. The firm also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas.