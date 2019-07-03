$0.50 EPS Expected for Inogen, Inc. (INGN); Avanos Medical (AVNS) Sellers Increased By 0.4% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 23.08% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. INGN’s profit would be $10.73 million giving it 32.69 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Inogen, Inc.’s analysts see 108.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.38. About 197,531 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN)

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) had an increase of 0.4% in short interest. AVNS’s SI was 2.30M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.4% from 2.29 million shares previously. With 231,800 avg volume, 10 days are for Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)’s short sellers to cover AVNS’s short positions. The SI to Avanos Medical Inc’s float is 4.9%. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 78,085 shares traded. Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) has declined 17.07% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The Company’s Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. It has a 122.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Among 2 analysts covering Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inogen had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold Inogen, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dafna Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.41% or 9,900 shares in its portfolio. 6,004 are held by Invesco Ltd. Victory Mgmt accumulated 1,705 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 166,733 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 3,800 shares. Sei Invs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,053 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 928 shares stake. Polen Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 4,679 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 7,029 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,840 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co holds 0% or 4,137 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 22,273 shares. Principal Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, makes, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It has a 31.75 P/E ratio. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories.