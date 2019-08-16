$0.50 EPS Expected for Five Below, Inc. (FIVE); Engineers Gate Manager LP Increased Pg&E (PCG) Position

Analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report $0.50 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. FIVE’s profit would be $27.98 million giving it 54.10 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Five Below, Inc.’s analysts see 42.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.2. About 606,631 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 84.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp acquired 63,512 shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)'s stock declined 16.45%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 138,533 shares with $2.47M value, up from 75,021 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $7.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 9.67% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 12.63M shares traded or 70.85% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 27 investors sold Five Below, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al accumulated 50,245 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com holds 2,189 shares. Shine Advisory Inc reported 176 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 53,492 shares. Pennsylvania Trust owns 0.01% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 586 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.09% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.09% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Enterprise Fin Serv reported 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Park Avenue Securities Lc invested in 2,026 shares. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 39,835 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 2,296 shares. 32,150 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.06 billion. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customer's room and locker. It has a 39.65 P/E ratio. The firm also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories.

Among 11 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Five Below has $150 highest and $12000 lowest target. $137’s average target is 26.62% above currents $108.2 stock price. Five Below had 21 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, March 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 28. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 21. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28. Oppenheimer initiated Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

