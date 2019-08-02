$0.50 EPS Expected for Five Below, Inc. (FIVE); Athena Capital Advisors Increased Viacom New (VIAB) Position By $2.02 Million

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased Viacom Inc New (VIAB) stake by 1287.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Athena Capital Advisors Llc acquired 65,039 shares as Viacom Inc New (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Athena Capital Advisors Llc holds 70,089 shares with $2.18M value, up from 5,050 last quarter. Viacom Inc New now has $12.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 2.01 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 24/04/2018 – VIA: Viacom Renews and Expands Snapchat Deal, Plans New Shows From MTV, BET, Comedy Central; 05/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Fight Is Fixed — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones firm over Viacom merger; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 14/03/2018 – U.S. students walk out of class in solidarity with Florida shooting victims; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counteroffer to CBS bid, sources say; 30/05/2018 – Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Migos, H.E.R., and Ella Mai Set to Perform at the “BET Awards” 2018; 17/05/2018 – Delaware judge rules for Redstone in fight for control of CBS; 04/04/2018 – CMO Today: Sorrell Investigation; CBS Submits Viacom Offer; Fullscreen Acquires Reelio; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation

Analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report $0.50 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. FIVE’s profit would be $27.98 million giving it 54.25 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Five Below, Inc.’s analysts see 42.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $108.49. About 1.02 million shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IDV) stake by 52,018 shares to 6,260 valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 3,375 shares and now owns 3,000 shares. Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Viacom Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy” on Friday, March 29. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Friday, April 5 to “Outperform” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Viacom Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VIAB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Revisits CBS-Viacom Merger Reports – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours: CBS and Viacom Apparently Set a Date, OrganiGram Nixes Experiment – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lions Gate (LGF-A), Spyglass Media, Viacom (VIAB) Are Leading Contenders to Buy Stake in Miramax – DJ (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KN, VIAB, BERY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Five Below (FIVE) – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take Five: Trade war whiplash and other market themes for the week ahead – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PG&E negotiates price cuts on five solar, battery contracts – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “‘Five Eyes’ security alliance calls for access to encrypted material – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.07 billion. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customer's room and locker. It has a 39.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories.

Among 11 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Five Below had 21 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) rating on Thursday, March 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $128 target. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, March 28. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Oppenheimer. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 11 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) rating on Thursday, March 28. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $120 target. J.P. Morgan downgraded Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) on Friday, February 22 to “Hold” rating. UBS maintained Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) rating on Thursday, March 21. UBS has “Hold” rating and $120 target.