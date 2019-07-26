$0.50 EPS Expected for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO); Pzena Investment Management (PZN)’s Sentiment Is 2.35

Analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.04% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. CNO’s profit would be $80.01M giving it 8.29 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 21.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 297,421 shares traded. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has declined 16.73% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CNO News: 12/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: CNO’s Naval History Essay Contest: The Influence of History Upon Seapower; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC – NEAL SCHNEIDER IS RETIRING AS CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: CNO Financial Group Inc $CNO to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on March 23rd; 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial Group Names New Chairman Of The Board And Announces Increase To Quarterly Dividend And Results Of Annual Shareholders Meeting; 13/03/2018 – CNO WON’T EXTEND BANKERS LIFE FIELDHOUSE NAMING RIGHTS PAST ’19; 25/04/2018 – CNO Financial 1Q Rev $1.01B; 02/05/2018 – Cno Financial Group Buys New 1% Position in Goldman Sachs BDC; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 25/04/2018 – CNO Financial 1Q EPS 50c; 04/05/2018 – Forbes Names CNO Financial Group Among America’s Best Midsize Employers 2018

Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 40 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 17 reduced and sold their stock positions in Pzena Investment Management Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 11.18 million shares, down from 11.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pzena Investment Management Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 14 Increased: 29 New Position: 11.

The stock increased 1.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 2,922 shares traded. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN) has risen 13.74% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PZN News: 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt Declares Quarter Dividend of 3c; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q Rev $39.3M; 07/03/2018 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF FEB 28 OF $38.5 BLN VS $40.5 AS OF JAN 31; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pzena Investment Management Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZN); 09/04/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31 OF $37.7 BLN VS $38.5 BLN AS OF FEB 28; 07/05/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 OF $38.9 BLN VS $37.7 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

More notable recent Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces June 30, 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces April 30, 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc for 1.78 million shares. National Investment Services Inc Wi owns 88,710 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 706,650 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 158,000 shares.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $561.29 million. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It has a 11 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets.

More notable recent CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CNO Financial Group Names Vice Presidents in Finance and IT – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CNO Financial names new CFO, new marketing chief – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CNO Financial Group Announces Pricing of $500 Million Senior Notes Offering – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CNO Financial Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering CNO Financial (NYSE:CNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CNO Financial had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements.