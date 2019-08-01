$0.50 EPS Expected for Ciena (CIEN); Puxin Limited American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NEW) Shorts Decreased By 28.31%

Puxin Limited American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NYSE:NEW) had a decrease of 28.31% in short interest. NEW’s SI was 85,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 28.31% from 118,700 shares previously. With 54,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Puxin Limited American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NYSE:NEW)’s short sellers to cover NEW’s short positions. The SI to Puxin Limited American Depositary Shares Each Rep’s float is 0.75%. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 128,410 shares traded. Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) has declined 67.31% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.31% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. CIEN’s profit would be $77.55 million giving it 22.64 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Ciena Corporation’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 876,883 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Ciena Corporation shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf accumulated 9,459 shares. Mcf Limited Com stated it has 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 15,570 shares. Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 22,373 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.18% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 37,770 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 337,250 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Quantbot Tech L P, New York-based fund reported 4,928 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr stated it has 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 369,288 are held by Bogle Management L P De. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.44% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 198,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 1.02M shares. Prelude Capital owns 0.09% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 43,622 shares.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.02 billion. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. It has a 36.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $436,042 activity. SMITH GARY B sold $360,222 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. 2,000 Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares with value of $75,820 were sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ciena Appoints New Leader in Indonesia to Guide Operator’s Network Transformation – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Ciena Corp had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. The company has market cap of $498.43 million. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web and mobile platforms for K-12 tutoring services.

