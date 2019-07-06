$0.50 EPS Expected for Cactus, Inc. (WHD); Eplus (PLUS) Sentiment Is 0.97

Eplus Inc (PLUS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 69 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 71 reduced and sold holdings in Eplus Inc. The funds in our database now own: 12.23 million shares, down from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Eplus Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 57 Increased: 44 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.70% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. WHD’s profit would be $37.71M giving it 15.63 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Cactus, Inc.’s analysts see 2.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 178,714 shares traded. Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has risen 9.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Cactus Inc; 10/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 09/05/2018 – CACTUS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.14; 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Cactus Inc; 09/05/2018 – Cactus 1Q Rev $115.1M; 09/05/2018 – CACTUS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $115.1 MLN VS $58.5 MLN; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cactus Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHD); 15/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $31; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 09/05/2018 – CACTUS INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO RANGE BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $60 MLN

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.86. About 59,545 shares traded. ePlus inc. (PLUS) has risen 1.28% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS)

More notable recent ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will ePlus inc.’s (NASDAQ:PLUS) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Tech Buys for 6%+ Dividends, 15% Gains – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, EA, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vivendi’s pay-TV Canal Plus to cut 500 jobs in France – Les Jours – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology services and products, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. The company has market cap of $997.50 million. It operates through two divisions, Technology and Financing. It has a 15.67 P/E ratio. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Analysts await ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 13.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.25 per share. PLUS’s profit will be $14.79 million for 16.87 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by ePlus inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Thb Asset Management holds 1.48% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. for 115,368 shares. Cortina Asset Management Llc owns 185,753 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.52% invested in the company for 9,000 shares. The Georgia-based Chatham Capital Group Inc. has invested 0.47% in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 799,701 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Cactus (NYSE:WHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cactus had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $39 target in Friday, March 8 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $43 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Raymond James maintained Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) rating on Friday, March 8. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $44 target.