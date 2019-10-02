$0.50 EPS Expected for Addus HomeCare (ADUS); Vishay Precision Group Has 1.21 Sentiment

Analysts expect Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report $0.50 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 21.95% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. ADUS’s profit would be $6.55 million giving it 39.03 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Addus HomeCare Corporation’s analysts see 6.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 102,395 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%

Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 57 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 47 decreased and sold holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 10.33 million shares, up from 10.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Vishay Precision Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 35 Increased: 31 New Position: 26.

Among 2 analysts covering Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Addus HomeCare has $9600 highest and $8100 lowest target. $94’s average target is 20.44% above currents $78.05 stock price. Addus HomeCare had 6 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report. Sidoti maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9600 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to older adults and younger disabled persons in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The company's personal care services offer adult day care and assistance with activities of daily living. It has a 55.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, skincare, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity. Another trade for 440,000 shares valued at $32.60M was made by ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Addus HomeCare Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 6,889 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 4,086 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 46,322 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech reported 1,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 13,256 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The owns 6,577 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 22,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 20,700 shares. Legal General Group Pcl owns 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 23,911 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.04% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). 2,750 were reported by Everence Capital Mngmt. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. holds 15.5% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. for 1.94 million shares. Harvey Partners Llc owns 171,000 shares or 9.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 1.35% invested in the company for 207,853 shares. The New York-based Shufro Rose & Co Llc has invested 0.69% in the stock. Falcon Point Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 14,827 shares.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, makes, and markets sensors, sensor measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $429.31 million. It operates through three divisions: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. It has a 17.5 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, weighing modules, data acquisition systems, weighing and control systems, PhotoStress products, and sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and systems products.

Analysts await Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 29.82% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.57 per share. VPG’s profit will be $5.37 million for 20.00 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Vishay Precision Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

