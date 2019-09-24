$0.49 EPS Expected for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG); Synchrony Financial (SYF) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial has $4300 highest and $34 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 16.27% above currents $34.12 stock price. Synchrony Financial had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Nomura. The rating was reinitiated by Buckingham Research on Monday, July 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. See Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $42.0000 Reinitiate

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $31 New Target: $34 Maintain

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.08% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. IPG’s profit would be $189.74M giving it 10.83 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 6.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 1.71 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 16/03/2018 – PRWeek Names Weber Shandwick Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 U.S. Awards; 27/04/2018 – IPG CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH FACEBOOK TO SOLVE SOME PRIVACY ISSUES AFTER RECENT REVELATION OF DATA LEAK – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – McCann Health Launches First-Of-Its Kind Global Scientific Council; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 25/04/2018 – Daniel Chu to Join MRM//McCann as Chief Creative Officer of Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for lmmunity Charm™ Campaign; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 22/03/2018 – Getty Images Transforms Iconic Watermark Into Support for Global Water Issues on World Water Day; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 29/03/2018 – Huge Transitions to New Global Leadership

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 368.13 million shares or 1.96% less from 375.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 32,459 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Co has invested 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co reported 2.84 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sun Life holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 22,621 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Rech holds 61,900 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). 327,976 were reported by Services Automobile Association. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 158,705 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Franklin Resource reported 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Andra Ap invested in 272,200 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 0% or 54 shares. James Investment Rech has 0.02% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 328,499 shares. Provise Gp Llc has 16,380 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.22 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It has a 12.79 P/E ratio. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988. THOMAS DAVID M bought $199,988 worth of stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.64 billion. The firm offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It has a 7.13 P/E ratio. It also provides promotional financing to clients for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

