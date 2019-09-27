$0.49 EPS Expected for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG); Myos Rens Technology (MYOS) SI Increased By 32.79%

Analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.08% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. IPG’s profit would be $189.75 million giving it 10.67 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 6.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 2.40 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG); 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names Three New Agency Partners to its Roster; 19/03/2018 – James Ward Named President At McCann Detroit; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for lmmunity Charm™ Campaign

Myos Rens Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MYOS) had an increase of 32.79% in short interest. MYOS’s SI was 139,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 32.79% from 104,900 shares previously. With 36,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Myos Rens Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MYOS)’s short sellers to cover MYOS’s short positions. The SI to Myos Rens Technology Inc’s float is 3.31%. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 2,998 shares traded. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) has risen 19.53% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares were bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN. THOMAS DAVID M also bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.10 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It has a 12.61 P/E ratio. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 368.13 million shares or 1.96% less from 375.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 83,179 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 31,850 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 10,971 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.03% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Cornerstone Advsr owns 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 224 shares. 109,959 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co. 4,010 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs. Moreover, Mariner Lc has 0.02% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Intrust Commercial Bank Na has 15,804 shares. Green Square Capital Lc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 64,069 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company L P reported 28,374 shares stake. Prudential has invested 0.01% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.9% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 5.89 million shares. 328,499 were reported by Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Liability Co. Amg Funds Limited Liability Com holds 1.1% or 45,453 shares.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company has market cap of $13.57 million. The firm primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes.