$0.49 EPS Expected for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK); Tyler Technologies (TYL)’s Sentiment Is 1.51

Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 174 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 115 cut down and sold their stock positions in Tyler Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 32.34 million shares, down from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tyler Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 99 Increased: 105 New Position: 69.

Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.55% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. TBNK’s profit would be $4.72 million giving it 15.29 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s analysts see -30.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 8,691 shares traded. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has declined 4.85% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TBNK News: 22/04/2018 DJ Territorial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBNK); 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 26/04/2018 – TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Declares Dividend of 20c; 17/05/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $288.87 million. The firm offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 13.5 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 4.38 million shares or 1.77% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated stated it has 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Citigroup holds 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) or 1,924 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Fmr Limited Co invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 50,265 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) reported 450 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 40,005 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 1,125 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 571,908 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 0.22% or 123,263 shares. American Intl Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 4,963 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $407,544 activity. $204,289 worth of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was sold by Kitagawa Allan S on Thursday, February 14. $102,048 worth of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was sold by Murakami David S. $101,207 worth of stock was sold by Ikeda Howard Y on Wednesday, February 13.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.55 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 65.11 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.