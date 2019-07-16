$-0.49 EPS Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT); Hydrogenics (HYGS) Sentiment Is 1.63

Analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to report $-0.49 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 22.50% from last quarter’s $-0.4 EPS. After having $-0.43 EPS previously, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 13.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 176,043 shares traded. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has declined 9.13% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKT News: 18/05/2018 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Trial of RP-L102 in Patients with Fanconi Anemia at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals Agreement to Support the Advancement of Fanconi Anemia and Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Gene Therapy Research; 18/05/2018 – ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS – CONTINUED CLINICAL EVIDENCE DEMONSTRATES RP-L102 CAN RESTORE BONE MARROW FUNCTION OF FANCONI ANEMIA PATIENTS WITHOUT CONDITIONING; 18/05/2018 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Trial of RP-L102 in Patients with Fanconi Anemia at th; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 3.8% Position in Rocket Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2% Position in Rocket Pharma; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 38% Position in Rocket Pharma; 06/03/2018 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals 2017 Loss/Shr $219.49; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys New 1% Position in Rocket Pharma; 17/05/2018 – ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS: PACT TO SUPPORT GENE THERAPY RESEARCH

Hydrogenics Corp (HYGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 13 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 8 reduced and sold their holdings in Hydrogenics Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 1.68 million shares, down from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hydrogenics Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 8.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 241,226 shares traded or 18.03% up from the average. Hydrogenics Corporation (HYGS) has risen 10.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M

More notable recent Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) on Behalf of Hydrogenics Shareholders and Encourages Hydrogenics Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hydrogenics Corporation Announces Arrangement Agreement With Cummins Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cummins Announces 15 Percent Increase To Dividend – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and makes hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. The company has market cap of $281.47 million. It operates in two divisions, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. It currently has negative earnings. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

Herald Investment Management Ltd holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation for 550,000 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 830,199 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in the company for 40,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 12,244 shares.

Analysts await Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by Hydrogenics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Calculating The Fair Value Of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Rocket Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:RCKT) 19% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sum Up The Parts: XBI Could Be Worth $125 – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Begins Patient Dosing in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of RP-A501 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a multi-platform biotechnology company, focuses on the development of gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. The company has market cap of $673.88 million.