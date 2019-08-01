$0.49 EPS Expected for Perspecta Inc. (PRSP); Ensemble Capital Management Has Raised Its Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Stake

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) stake by 6.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc acquired 30,963 shares as Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 509,568 shares with $52.84 million value, up from 478,605 last quarter. Broadridge Finl Solutions In now has $15.14B valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $130.35. About 416,664 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00

Analysts expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.55% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. PRSP’s profit would be $79.68 million giving it 12.16 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Perspecta Inc.’s analysts see -5.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 68,805 shares traded. Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) has risen 6.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.92% the S&P500.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology services to government clients in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company has market cap of $3.88 billion. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. It has a 54.41 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold Perspecta Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 56.48 million shares or 3.98% less from 58.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 19,931 shares. Blackrock reported 6.01 million shares. 291,144 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A owns 4,319 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% or 47,647 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated reported 6,140 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Convergence Limited Liability Corp invested 0.11% in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP). Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) for 13,360 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus invested in 0% or 5,400 shares. North Star has invested 0.01% in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP). Advsr Ok holds 0.05% in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) or 6,800 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc owns 479,972 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 1.99 million shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 10,087 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru reported 1.48 million shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 168 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Washington Tru has invested 0.45% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). D E Shaw Company reported 19,796 shares stake. Ima Wealth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Brown Ltd Co invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Vision Cap owns 52,143 shares. Westover Capital Ltd Com owns 4,029 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Alta Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 436,821 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Pnc Incorporated reported 60,471 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). First Personal Fincl Services holds 0% or 97 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 1,059 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Mgmt has 560,932 shares.