$0.49 EPS Expected for nVent Electric plc (NVT); Stadium Capital Management Upped Ames National (ATLO) Stake

Analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.52% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. NVT’s profit would be $82.86 million giving it 11.02 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, nVent Electric plc’s analysts see 11.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 1.79M shares traded or 41.64% up from the average. nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has declined 7.91% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NVT News: 09/05/2018 TRIAN CONFIRMS ~8.8% NVENT STAKE FOLLOWING SPINOFF FROM PENTAIR; 22/05/2018 – nVent Electric at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC NVT.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; TARGET PRICE $28; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 15/05/2018 – nVent Electric at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased Ames National Corp (ATLO) stake by 29.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stadium Capital Management Llc acquired 16,881 shares as Ames National Corp (ATLO)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 73,736 shares with $2.00M value, up from 56,855 last quarter. Ames National Corp now has $257.85M valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 26,956 shares traded or 196.09% up from the average. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has declined 11.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA; 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 06/04/2018 – DoL (US): U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA NAMES AARON AMES COO, JOSH SCHERBA PRESIDENT; 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica

Since August 2, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $62,087 activity. Shares for $20,009 were bought by NELSON JOHN PATRICK on Friday, August 9. PIERSCHBACHER JOHN L had bought 1,250 shares worth $32,813. MCGILL STEPHEN C bought $2,640 worth of stock or 100 shares. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $4,013 was bought by Hagan Patrick G.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold ATLO shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 2.19 million shares or 0.30% more from 2.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Jpmorgan Chase And Company accumulated 2,438 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 13,488 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 106,841 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 24,538 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Blackrock invested in 571,383 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) or 16,310 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 725 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 4,049 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 84,306 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 20,803 shares. International Grp Inc owns 5,643 shares.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.65 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. It has a 15.19 P/E ratio. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications.

