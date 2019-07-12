$0.49 EPS Expected for Itron, Inc. (ITRI); Dish Network (DISH) Sentiment Is 0.99

Analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.92% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. ITRI’s profit would be $19.28 million giving it 31.16 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Itron, Inc.’s analysts see -30.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $61.07. About 202,925 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica

Dish Network Corp (DISH) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 140 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 141 cut down and sold stock positions in Dish Network Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 295.77 million shares, up from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Dish Network Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 99 Increased: 110 New Position: 30.

King Street Capital Management L.P. holds 21.23% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation for 13.90 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 130,555 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Capital Management Llc has 1.5% invested in the company for 12.47 million shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. has invested 1.38% in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 3.02 million shares.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 1.90M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.38 million for 15.70 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.18 billion. It operates through two divisions, DISH and Wireless. It has a 13.84 P/E ratio. The firm provides video services under the DISH brand.

Among 4 analysts covering Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Itron had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 28.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $33.91 million activity. 26,866 shares valued at $1.34M were sold by SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP on Wednesday, March 13. 350 shares were sold by Ziegler Lynda L., worth $19,012.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Itron, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Capital Boston Lc holds 1.25% or 516,745 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 61,698 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Llc reported 11,760 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Moreover, Millennium Limited Com has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 31,776 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). New Jersey-based Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Moreover, Jupiter Asset has 0.39% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 17,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 0% or 116 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested in 203,434 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 995 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt. First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 358 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc invested in 1.16M shares or 0.07% of the stock.