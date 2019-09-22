$0.49 EPS Expected for Investar Holding (ISTR); Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Sentiment Is 1.9

Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 40 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 21 cut down and sold their holdings in Riverview Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 14.11 million shares, up from 13.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Riverview Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 26 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.51% from last quarter's $0.41 EPS. ISTR's profit would be $4.87 million giving it 12.04 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Investar Holding Corporation's analysts see 2.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 142,495 shares traded or 883.06% up from the average. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company has market cap of $234.59 million. It accepts various deposit services and products, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It has a 14.47 P/E ratio. The firm also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. for 2.25 million shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 519,311 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 0.48% invested in the company for 100,209 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.4% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 60,747 shares.

Analysts await Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RVSB’s profit will be $4.32M for 9.97 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Riverview Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $172.23 million. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 10.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans.

The stock increased 3.98% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 89,963 shares traded or 84.00% up from the average. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) has declined 4.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.71% the S&P500.