$0.49 EPS Expected for Investar Holding (ISTR); Fbl Financial Group (FFG) Sellers Increased By 30.47% Their Shorts

Fbl Financial Group Inc (NYSE:FFG) had an increase of 30.47% in short interest. FFG’s SI was 83,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 30.47% from 64,000 shares previously. With 20,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Fbl Financial Group Inc (NYSE:FFG)’s short sellers to cover FFG’s short positions. The SI to Fbl Financial Group Inc’s float is 0.85%. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 22,586 shares traded. FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) has declined 20.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FFG News: 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q Rev $182.2M; 23/03/2018 – FBL Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Fincantieri-Built Frigate ITS Alpino, Prototype Competitor for U.S. Navy’s FFG(X) Frigate Program, Makes Landfall in Norfolk; 15/05/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND F.B.l. ARE INVESTIGATING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – NYT, CITING; 17/05/2018 – FBL Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $182.2 MLN VS $181.9 MLN; 16/03/2018 FBL Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ FBL Financial Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFG); 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q EPS 94c; 29/03/2018 – FBL Financial Group Presents 2017 Annual Report

Analysts expect Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.51% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. ISTR’s profit would be $4.91 million giving it 11.97 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Investar Holding Corporation’s analysts see 2.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 7,065 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. It has a 13.59 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

More notable recent FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “FBL Financial (FFG) CEO Jim Brannen to Retire in ‘Early 2020’ – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FBL Financial Group Inc (FFG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FBL Financial Group Inc (FFG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold FBL Financial Group, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.54 million shares or 21.96% more from 7.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fin reported 81,732 shares stake. American Int Grp accumulated 6,158 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) for 2,050 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 2,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 128,586 shares in its portfolio. 6,817 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur Co The. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) for 3,250 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 89,917 shares. Amer Century Companies owns 7,009 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity reported 17,871 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Ameriprise Fin holds 0% or 128,303 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% stake. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG).