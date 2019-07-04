$0.49 EPS Expected for Interface, Inc. (TILE); Springbok Capital Management Has Raised Its Intl Paper Co (Call) (IP) Position

Analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. TILE’s profit would be $29.39M giving it 7.82 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Interface, Inc.’s analysts see 250.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 99,126 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 28.69% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Intl Paper Co (Call) (IP) stake by 19900% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 39,800 shares as Intl Paper Co (Call) (IP)’s stock declined 4.15%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 40,000 shares with $1.85M value, up from 200 last quarter. Intl Paper Co (Call) now has $17.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 1.63 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – REG-Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Statement re Board Reaffirms Rejection of International Paper Proposal; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Paper Company (IP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “KeyBanc Cuts Estimates On Paper Companies…Again (IP) (PKG) (UFS) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Splunk Inc (SPLK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Toll Brothers National Sales Event Is the Moment to Get More – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. International Paper had 14 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $60 target in Monday, June 24 report. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. Stephens upgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Wednesday, January 23. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $60 target. UBS maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 9. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 5 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Inv Mgmt Communication holds 0.76% or 263,382 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 4.25M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.31% or 83,924 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 11,079 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 0.09% or 44,321 shares. Goelzer Inv Inc stated it has 6,340 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt accumulated 81,675 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Duncker Streett And Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 730 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.05% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mraz Amerine & Associate holds 13,250 shares. Srb reported 0.07% stake. Webster Commercial Bank N A invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Intersect Cap Limited has 31,364 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Interface, Inc. (TILE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Near-Term Outlook for Textile-Home Furnishing Looks Grim – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on the Web – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Tile Shop Stock Jumped 10% Friday: Here’s What’s Happening – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Interface, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 13,582 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Limited Liability reported 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 15,507 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.03% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 4,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 6.22M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 23,052 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 99,023 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Jpmorgan Chase holds 106,617 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 14,137 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% or 91,716 shares in its portfolio.

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $919.01 million. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. It has a 21.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services.